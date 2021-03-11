Massive fire breaks out in Dharamsala pine forest, brought under control

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 29

A massive fire broke out in the pine forest above the Darnu area of Dharamsala on Thursday night. The flames, which were visible from most areas of Dharamsala, caused a scare among residents of the city. However, fire engines worked throughout the night to bring the raging flames under control.

The fire has brought to the fore the fears of people living near forests. Recently, residents of Chilgari in Dharamsala that is located in the pine forest had complained of piling up of huge bio waste of pine trees in the area. They had said that the pine tree bio waste was highly inflammable and the rising temperatures in the city could trigger forest fires and damage their houses.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pradeep Thakur had said they were cleaning roads and streets in Chilgari of pine tree bio waste regularly.

Forest officials had also said they were removing the waste. However, the quantum of this waste generated in many areas of the city is so enormous that it is not possible to lift it through manual labour.

