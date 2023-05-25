Massive landslide blocks Tandi-Pangi road at Tholang in Himachal’s Lahaul and Spiti

Shimla, May 25
The Tandi-Pangi road was blocked for traffic movement due to a massive landslide at high altitude Tholang in Lahaul and Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh triggered by overnight rain, officials said.
No casualty was reported, an official said.
The local administration has informed an incident of the landslide at Tholong village due to which the road was blocked for the traffic movement, an official told IANS here.
He said information regarding the blockade has been given to the Border Road Organisation (BRO) for clearance of the route.
The picturesque Buddhist-dominated Thalong village in the Lahaul Valley has contributed many personnel to the top-rung civil services in the state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi lauds presence of ruling party, opposition members at Indian community event in Australia
Was addressing people who had gathered to welcome him outsid...
One man's ego has denied President her constitutional privilege to inaugurate new Parliament building: Congress
The Congress's attack comes a day after 19 opposition partie...
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhi's Mandoli jail
A senior jail official says Bishnoi has been lodged in the M...
AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised
Jain has been lodged in prison since his arrest by the Enfor...
Fire breaks out at Patiala's Punjabi University
A major portion is burnt to ashes