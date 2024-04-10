Master trainers to train officials on poll process

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 9

All polling parties would be trained by master trainers so that polling teams could perform their best during the polling process. This was stated by District Returning Officer (DRO) Amarjit Singh while addressing master trainers here today.

He said master trainers must ensure that the polling teams under their control must know the directions of the Election Commission of India. He added that the master trainers could also suggest ideas for the improvement and effectiveness of the election process.

The DRO said every procedure detailed by the Election Commission would be enforced in letter and spirit. He said the police and paramilitary forces would be deployed to provide security to the voters and the polling staff to ensure peaceful and smooth conduct of the upcoming elections.

