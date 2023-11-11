Maternal uncle arrested for raping minor

Kullu, November 10
A 14-year-old minor girl reportedly got pregnant after her maternal uncle allegedly raped her in a village in Bhuntar subdivision. Her parents came to know about her pregnancy when she complained of stomach ache yesterday. The police have arrested the maternal uncle, Vipin.
The victim told her mother that her maternal uncle had sexually exploited her and had also threatened to kill her if she disclosed the matter to anyone. The victim’s mother filed a police complaint against Vipin for physically exploiting her daughter.
On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a case against Vipin and arrested him. A probe was underway in the case, said Kullu SP Sakshi Verma.
