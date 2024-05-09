Maths lab set up at Mandi school

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 8

A mathematics conference was organised by the All-India Ramanujan Math Club, a unit of Raman Science and Technology, at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sarkaghat, in Mandi district recently.

A spokesperson of the school said a mathematics lab was also established at the school. A kit of 60 mathematics-related models prepared in accordance with the New Education Policy was provided by All India Ramanujan Club president Dr Chander Mauli Joshi.

He said the objective of the lab was to make mathematics easy, interesting and understandable for the students. It would help remove the fear of mathematics that many students have, he added.

Each model was designed with the purpose of displaying many mathematical formulas on it, he said, adding that such an effort was a first for North India.

As the chief guest of this conference, Government Degree College, Dhaneta (Hamirpur), Principal Dr Gyanchand Rana described the conference as very useful.

The college principal said the school would prove to be a centre of mathematics in the state in future and would be helpful in eradicating the fear of mathematics.

“Students from 15 schools participated in this conference. Many scholars of mathematics taught the students, and gave them valuable information about mathematics," the spokesperson said.

School principal Suresh Pathania said in future, with the help of Dr Chander Mouli Joshi, the mathematics lab would be further strengthened. Learning mathematics was important for every person since the subject taught us how to solve problems, Pathania added.

Executive Principal of District Education and Training Institute, Mandi, Dr Naresh Thakur, Chandramani, Ratan Thakur, Praveen Sharma, Suresh Negi, Dharamveer Rana, Jalam Singh, Pradesh Kumar, Bharat Bhushan, Anupam, Vijay Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Dinesh Sharma, Sanjay Kumar, Urmila Devi, Vanita Kumari, Nisha Sharma, Daler Singh, Paramjeet were among those present at the event.

