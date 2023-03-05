Maths seminar concludes at Hamirpur college

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 4

An international seminar on ‘Mathematics in Space and Applied Sciences’ concluded at the Government Post Graduate College here today.

Former college Principal HS Jamwal said mathematics was the backbone of every scientific knowledge, research and innovation. He added one need not be a big mathematician to do research, but could start with small equations.

“Even the Vedas had traces of mathematics and one could not miss the contributions of Aryabhatta, the first major mathematician and astronomer of ancient India,” said Jamwal.

College Principal Dr Chandan Bhardwaj said mathematics had an impact on every aspect of human life. He thanked the Defence Research and Development Organisation for its support in organising the seminar. He added that the college would continue to organise such events in the future.