Max temp likely to touch record high this summer

The mercury is likely to surpass the highest recorded temperatures at several places in the state this summer. Many places are just about 2°C short of equalling their record maximum temperatures, and the Weather Department is expecting a further surge in mercury over the next few days.

“Considering the prevailing heatwave and the forecast for the next few days, there’s a likelihood of some places recording their highest temperatures ever,” said Surender Paul, Director, Shimla Meteorological Centre. Shimla, for instance, recorded a maximum temperature 30°C on Saturday – the city recorded its highest temperature of 32.4°C on May 27, 2010.

Similarly, places like Una, Dharamsala, Sundernagar, Kangra, etc are inching towards their highest temperatures.

According to the Weather Department, heatwave conditions were observed in Shimla, Sundernagar, Bhuntar, Dharamsala, Una, Solan, Kangra, Mandi and Bilaspur today.

An alert has been issued for severe heatwave conditions to prevail over the next four-five days in the districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, Sirmaur and Kangra.

With the alert for heatwave over the next few days, the possibility of rain is quite bleak. Already, over the past one week, the state has received negligible rainfall.

As per the Weather Department, this week has been 68 per cent rain-deficient, with many districts recording around 100 per cent rain deficiency.

The rising temperatures and scanty rainfall are likely to hit the off-season vegetable growers, mainly in Shimla district. The major vegetables arriving in the mandis at this time of the year are peas, French beans and cauliflower. “Due to the rising temperature, the quality of the vegetables arriving in the market is going down. If the temperature continues to rise further and there is no rain, vegetables will start shrivelling in the fields, especially where the farmers do not have irrigation facilities,” said NS Chaudhary, an arhtiya at the Dhalli sabji mandi.

The apple growers, on the other hand, do not foresee much problem due to the rising temperatures.

“Clear skies at this time are good for the apple crop. The sunlight results in a good size of the fruit and good spur formation for the next year,” said Lokinder Bisht, president of the Progressive Growers Association.

