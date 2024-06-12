Mayor, former mayor, councillor disqualified in Solan Municipal Corporation

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, June 12

The internal bickering within the Congress councillors in the Solan Municipal Corporation has led to the disqualification of its Mayor as well as a former mayor reducing them to a minority.

Mayor Usha Sharma, former mayor Punam Grover and a councillor from ward number eight have been disqualified for defying party directions during the election of mayor and deputy mayor held in December 2023.

Principal Secretary Devesh Kumar, Urban Development, in a notification issued on June 10, disqualified the duo.

Notably, Usha Sharma had filed her candidature for the Mayor’s post while Punam Grover had seconded it despite the Congress nominating Sardar Singh.

#Congress #Solan