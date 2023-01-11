MBBS admission: Strict checking of documents at early stage sought

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 10

In the wake of Atal Medical Research University (AMRU), Mandi, failure to detect forged documents produced by students during counselling to secure admission in MBBS course, people and medical aspirants have demanded that there was an urgent need to strengthen checking system to detect such mischiefs at the primary stage.

Former health minister and senior Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur said “it is very unfortunate that students were using such illegal tactics to secure admission in MBBS courses in medical colleges. It is also a big failure on the part of the university concerned and college authorities, which could not detect such cases at the initial stage. There is an urgent need to strengthen the checking system,” Kaul

Amar Negi, Registrar of AMRU, said that the university authorities were mulling strengthening its checking system to detect such cases during the counselling process before allotting the seats to students.

The failure to detect forged documents produced by students during counselling had helped two students to secure admission in medical colleges at the IGMC Shimla and medical college at Chamba.

In these both cases, AMRU authorities at Mandi and the medical college authorities at Shimla and Chamba failed to detect the forged documents produced by two accused students at the time of admission. As a result, both the students were taking first year MBBS classes. Last year also one such case was reported in Tanda Medical College in Kangra district, where a student had produced forged documents to secure admission in an MBBS course.

