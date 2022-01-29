MBU students to go on 1-day hunger strike

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 28

Enraged over the delay in verification of their degrees, former students of Manav Bharti University (MBU), in the dock over fake degree scam, would sit on a daylong hunger strike on February 7, outside the university and office of the Special Investigation team (SIT) probing the case.

Students claimed they were going through mental agony as neither can they apply for jobs nor opt for higher education until the degrees are verified. Members of the MBU Students’ Welfare Association, who met here today, have decided to continue the strike in case the government overlooked their grievances, Aman Anand, president of the association, said.

