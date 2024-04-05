 MC acts, Solan to get open-air theatre : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
MC acts, Solan to get open-air theatre

Will help boost cultural activities in park that had become a haven for addicts

An under-construction open-air theatre at Jawahar Park in Solan. Photo by writer



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 4

An open-air theatre (OAT) at the picturesque Jawahar Park of Solan city would soon be declared open with majority of the work complete.

Hitherto lying in a state of neglect, the park was becoming a haven for drug abusers.

The theatre located at the highest point of the city will help boost cultural activities.

The project was mooted under the renovation and beautification of Jawahar Park, which entailed undertaking landscaping of the park, renovating the heritage buildings, introducing a walking circuit around it, besides creating an open and green space for the public.

Solan Municipal Corporation Mayor Usha Sharma said Rs 21.25 lakh had been spent on creating a circular dais and the space over a covered water tank had been utilised for this.

“A semi-circular pavilion has been created around it for the visitors to sit. Works like fencing, creating a restroom, changing room and a visitor’s room as well as a wall behind the dais would be constructed in the second phase,” the Mayor added. The park which attracted youngsters owing to its commanding location would be aptly utilised to draw tourists once the theatre was complete, Councillor and former Deputy Mayor Rajeev Kaura said.

“Though Rs 1 crore was sanctioned for the OAT in 2017 by the then Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, the funds meant solely for this park were distributed for the upkeep and maintenance of other parks in the city,” added Kaura.

Councillors hoped that the OAT would be ready in a year’s time as remaining work would resume after the Model Code of Conduct is lifted. Once ready, the OAT would also provide stage to youth groups performing street plays, which are usually held on the busy Mall Road, where onlookers jostle for space.

It can also be used for promotional activities where the civic body can charge a fixed rent, helping it enhance its income.

#Solan


