MC, IGMC officials 'harassing' vendors

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 14

The Street Vendors’ Union, affiliated to CITU, has alleged that the Municipal Corporation and Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) officials are harassing street vendors.

“The officials take away their goods and, on occasions, beat them up too. If the Street Vendors Act-2014 is not implemented strictly, the union will gherao the office of the MC Commissioner,” said Vijender Mehra, CITU state president.

Mehra said the MC was giving street vendor certificates to the chosen ones, but the civic body was not granting these to those who were actually earning their livelihood by working in the streets.

“This is a corrupt practice and the High Court has also dismissed officials found guilty of it in 2020,” he said.