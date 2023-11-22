MC must repair broken path at Moti Bazaar on priority

A broken pedestrian path at Moti Bazaar in Mandi town is posing a serious threat to the commuters. Students studying in Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Mandi, use this path on a daily basis. The Mandi Municipal Corporation authorities should repair it with immediate effect to avoid any mishap.
Rajneesh Kumar, Mandi
Overhead wires pose threat at Lower, Middle Bazaars
the webs of overhead wires by telecom companies and cable operators in the Lower and Middle Bazaar areas continue to distort the city's landscape and pose threat to commuters. The authorities at the Shimla Municipal Corporation must take required action to get rid of the messy cable webs in the markets to prevent any unfortunate incidents from occurring.
Suchet Attri, Shimla
Vehicles parked on Roadside troubling commuters
the Vikasnagar-Kasumpti road that had caved-in during the rain disaster has been repaired and opened for vehicular movement. However, it has not even been a day and the people have started parking their vehicles along the recently reopened road, making it difficult for other vehicles and pedestrians to cross through the area. Sanjeev Kumar, Kasumpti
