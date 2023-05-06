MC orders probe into faulty laying of paver tiles in Palampur

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 5

Ashish Sharma, Commissioner of the Palampur Municipal Corporation (MC), yesterday ordered an inquiry into the faulty laying of interlocking paver tiles in Ward No. 2, near the bypass.

Sharma visited the ward and found that the contractor had not laid tiles properly. He said that he had asked the contractor for an explanation. The contractor would be directed to relay all paver tiles or face a heavy penalty, he added.

A number of residents of the city have lodged complaints with the Commissioner in this regard. Interlocking paver tiles laid by the contractor have developed gaps after recent rain.

Information gathered by The Tribune reveals that in the absence of any check by the MC officials, the contractor laid tiles without using mechanical compactors or hand rollers to settle material below them. He used a hand rammer a few times to compress the layers of sand, stones and mud laid before fixing interlocking tiles. This is not an appropriate method due to which the tiles developed gaps.

As per the manual of the state Public Works Department (PWD), it is necessary that the layers of stones, sand and mud are wet-mixed in a proper quantity so that they retain moisture. And when the hand rammer is used to compact the material, it gets settled properly and interlocking tiles do not sink later.