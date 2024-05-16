Shimla MC plans to club garbage charges with property tax

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 15

The Shimla Municipal Corporation is planning to take garbage collection charges from defaulters along with the property tax. A plan is being chalked out and the proposal is expected to be implemented from the next financial year.

Municipal Commissioner, Shimla Municipal Corporation, Bhupinder Attri said amendments in the Municipal Corporation Act will be made to club the two bills.

The corporation issues garbage collection bills to about 60,000 residents of the town on a monthly basis.

However, there are around 10,000 people who are not paying the garbage collection charges.

The Municipal Corporation will issue notices to the property tax and garbage collection charges defaulters from June onwards, after the conclusion of Lok Sabha polls and Legislative Assembly byelections.

