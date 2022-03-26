MC removes vendors in Kullu

KULLU, MARCH 25
The officials of Kullu Municipal Council removed vendors who were illegally sitting in Sarwari area of Kullu town today.
The occupants were warned that if they do not desist from such activity, legal action will be taken against them.
Recently, these occupants were removed from outside the Sarwari Bus Stand after there were complaints that people were sitting outside the shops and selling goods illegally.
However, they again started camping on the roadside due to which the people passing through area were facing a lot of problems.
Kullu Municipal Council Official Prakash said that there was a gathering of street vendors selling goods on the roadside. This was leading to problems to the commuters.
He said that if they try to occupy the area again, then MC will be forced to take legal action against them.
Caption: Kullu Municipal Council officials removing illegally encroached street vendors at Kullu on Friday.
