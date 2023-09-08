MC seeks TCP Dept inspection to check violations at Town Hall

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, September 7

The Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) has written to the State Heritage Advisory Committee to carry out an inspection at the British-era Town Hall building to detect any rule violations.

The decision was taken after a technical committee, along with six MC councillors (that were attached with the committee), had submitted a report citing “apprehensions” over the changes being made by a private firm running a high-end cafe and food court on the premises.

‘No major alterations found’ As per sources, the private firm that is running a high-end café and food court on the premises has made five to six alterations in the building.

Some ward councillors recently raised the matter during the House meeting. Following this, a technical committee and six councillors carried out an inspection at the historic building.

However, according to Shimla MC Commissioner Bhupender Attri, no major alterations or structural changes were found on the premises.

According to sources, the private firm that has been given a portion of the Town Hall building on lease for running the food court has made five-six alterations in the building. Some ward councillors recently raised the matter during the House meeting. Following this, the technical committee and councillors carried out an inspection at the historic building.

Shimla MC Commissioner Bhupender Attri said, “We checked if there were any building violations after apprehensions were made regarding the same recently and found no major alterations or structural changes had been made. We have now requested the Department of Town & Country Planning (TCP) to send the State Heritage Advisory Committee to inspection the building. It is entirely the committee’s prerogative to carry out an inspection. If any amendment is needed, we will ask the private firm owner to incorporate it.”

In a bid to increase its revenues, the cash-strapped MC had signed an agreement with a Delhi-based private firm to run the food court (with a quarterly rent of Rs 39 lakh) on the premises of the colonial-era building.

The move met with opposition from some quarters in the city, with former Mayor Sanjay Chauhan writing to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, requesting him to not allow the leasing out of a building with heritage status to private operators.

However, after a High Court order, the café was allowed to function from the historic building. MC officials said the decision was aimed at generating revenue by utilising the building properly.

#Shimla