MC to clean all nullahs, drains across Shimla

Shimla, June 22
To avoid a possible disaster-like situation during the monsoon season, the Shimla Municipal Corporation has set a target to clean all drains and nullahs before the onset of the monsoon.
Till now, the corporation has completed the work of channelisation of nullahs in Khalini, Tutikandi, Circular Road and Mehli bypass.
Municipal Corporation Mayor Surender Chauhan has directed officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and National Highways Authorities of India (NHAI) to clean the roadside drains. The Mayor said the cleanliness work was expected to be completed by next week.
