McLeodganj mess: No end to traffic jams as work on five alternative road projects incomplete

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, June 24

McLeodganj in Kangra district is world famous due to the presence of the Dalai Lama, Tibetan spiritual head, and attracts national and international tourists. It faces severe traffic congestion during the peak tourist season, as no work has been done on alternative road projects proposed to ease traffic jams.

Pending roads Bhagsunag to Indrunag

Deputy Commissioner’s residence to McLeodganj

Dharamkot to Naddi area

Bhagsunag road to Kamru Mod via Dushalani

The work on the road project to connect Bhagsunag to Indrunag hills that was started during the Virbhadra Singh government between 2012 and 2017 is stuck due to a small patch of private land. The district administration has failed to find a solution to the problem for the past five years. A proposal for funds for the construction of the road has been sent to NABARD.

The project to link the Bhagsunag road to Kamru Mod via Dushalani, bypassing McLeodganj altogether, is also pending. This road, if completed, could have eased traffic congestion in McLeodganj, as all tourist vehicles going to and fro Bhagsunag could have used this road.

Ashwani Bamba, president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Kangra, says, “The district authorities have informed us that the work on the entire road has been completed except for a patch of 40 metres to 50 metres, which has been encroached upon. Another option is to divert forestland for the road construction.”

The Deputy Commissioner’s residence to McLeodganj road project was taken up under the Smart City Programme. Anurag Chander Sharma, Commissioner of the Dharamsala Municipal Corporation, says that this road is the Old Camel Road. It was damaged as heavy vehicles ply on it. “We are now getting the road repaired. The movement of heavy vehicles on it will be restricted,” he adds.

During a recent visit to Dharamsala, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had announced that the possibility of the construction of a tunnel to connect McLeodganj with Bhagsunag would be explored.

Also, no work has been done on the road project to connect Dharamkot to Naddi area for the past more than 10 years. This alternative road, if completed, will ease traffic congestion in McLeodganj, as people going to Dharamkot can travel on it.

Sharma says that a plan has been mooted to develop the Dharamkot to Naddi road as a track. “We shall use local stone tiles to construct a walking track between Dharamkot and Naddi area. Vehicular traffic will not be allowed on it,” he adds.

The work on the Dharamkot to Bhagsunag road project, which was started during the stint of the Virbhadra Singh government, is yet to be completed.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal says that the work on the Dharamkot-Bhagsunag and Dharamkot-Indrunag roads will start soon.