McLeodganj post office logs record earnings from parcels

Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, June 25
The McLeodganj post office has achieved a milestone by registering arguably one of the highest earnings for any post office in the country in 2023-2024. Nitin Dixit, Postmaster of McLeodganj Post Office, said they had earned over Rs 1.81 crore by sending 7,330 parcels and Speed Posts to Australia, Japan, China and Canada, surpassing the collections made in previous years.
The post office had earned Rs 1.15 crore by sending parcels to other countries, which is one of the highest earnings for any post office in the country, he claimed. Surprisingly, the post office is running from a rented building in McLeodganj since 1979.
The beneficiaries of the services provided by the post office are the foreign tourists and people engaged in business activities in the hill town.
Divisional Superintendent of Post Office Ravindra Kumar Sharma said the maximum number of parcels and Speed Post were sent to 100 countries, including Ethiopia, Japan, China and Canada, among others. “In 2023-2024, Rs 1.15 crore was earned by sending 3,024 parcels and Rs 66.7 lakh from 4,306 Speed Posts. In the previous year, 2,815 parcels were sent to the US, England, France, Germany and Australia to earn around Rs 92 lakh,” he added.
