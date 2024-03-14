MCM College, Kangra, gets Rs 5 crore grant under PM-USHA programme

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 13

MCM DAV College, Kangra, has received a Centrally-sponsored grant of Rs 5 crore under the PM-USHA (Pradhanmantri Uchchtar Shiksha Abhiyan) scheme.

The project submitted by the college was approved by the agencies of the Central government.

Principal Baljeet Singh Patial expressed his gratitude to the Director of Higher Education, the state government and the Central government for recognising the excellence of the college.

Patial said the funds would be utilised to further strengthen the academic roots and the infrastructure of the varsity, where students from all over the state come to get education.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Kangra