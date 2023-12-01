MCM DAV teams excel in chess c’ship

Una, November 30
The men and women teams of MCM DAV College, Kangra, were today declared the overall winners of the Himachal Pradesh University Inter-College Chess Competition held at Maharana Pratap Government College, Amb, in Una district.
In the men’s category, the team from UIIT HP University was declared runners-up, while government college, Hamirpur, secured the third place. In the women’s category, teams from government college, Sanjauli, and government college, Dharamsala, secured the second and third positions.
Chief guest Chintpurni MLA Sudarshan Babloo gave away the prizes to the winners. He said chess plays a very important role in relieving stress besides, making a person focused and thoughtful. He called upon students to take part in sports to remain fit. College Principal Darshan Kumar and tournament secretary Dr Pawan Patial shared their thoughts on this occasion.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab announces Rs 11 per quintal hike of sugarcane SAP, CM Mann calls it 'shagun'
Cane growers will get Rs 391 per quintal, says Bhagwant Mann
Congress edge in Chhattisgarh, Telangana; BJP ahead in Rajasthan; close call in MP, Mizoram: Exit polls
Polling draws to a close | Counting of votes on Dec 3
Farm fires down by 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year: Environment ministry
The data showed Punjab had only four days in 2023 where fire...