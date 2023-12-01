MCM DAV teams excel in chess c’ship

Our Correspondent

Una, November 30

The men and women teams of MCM DAV College, Kangra, were today declared the overall winners of the Himachal Pradesh University Inter-College Chess Competition held at Maharana Pratap Government College, Amb, in Una district.

In the men’s category, the team from UIIT HP University was declared runners-up, while government college, Hamirpur, secured the third place. In the women’s category, teams from government college, Sanjauli, and government college, Dharamsala, secured the second and third positions.

Chief guest Chintpurni MLA Sudarshan Babloo gave away the prizes to the winners. He said chess plays a very important role in relieving stress besides, making a person focused and thoughtful. He called upon students to take part in sports to remain fit. College Principal Darshan Kumar and tournament secretary Dr Pawan Patial shared their thoughts on this occasion.