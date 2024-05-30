Mechanic’s shop, 4 bikes gutted in fire near Solan

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 29

A motor repair shop located on the Dharampur-Solan stretch of the National Highway-5 in the Parao area was gutted in a massive fire which erupted around 10 am today. Four bikes were destroyed in the fire.

No loss of life was reported as occupants were not present in the building, which houses the shop, when the fire broke out, said Pranav Chauhan, DSP, Parwanoo. Huge plumes of black smoke were seen billowing from the building as the police tried to keep the crowd at bay.

The DSP said fire erupted from a repair shop run by a local resident Kamal. The entire shop was destroyed and the building in which it was housed was also damaged in the fire. Occupants of nearby buildings, including one of the PNB, which were under threat were vacated. Fire tenders battled for several hours to control the blaze.

Santosh Sharma, Commandant, Home Guards, Solan, said three fire tenders from Parwanoo and Solan were pressed into service to douse the flames.

“Information was received around 10.11 am about the fire in a repair shop at Parao in Dharampur. Hectic fire-fighting operations spread over six hours helped douse the flames by 4 pm. A wall was broken to gain access to the shop and remove inflammable items like rubber tyres stacked there to control the fire. Four bikes parked at the shop were also gutted.”

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, Sharma said, while adding that a probe was underway in this connection.

