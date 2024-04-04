Our Correspondent

Una, April 3

Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal today said that the media played a crucial role in the successful implementation of the model code of conduct during elections and in helping build a strong democracy. He was addressing a workshop for newspersons on the role of the media during elections.

Jatin said that all forms of media should utilise their infrastructure to reach out to people and educate, inform and persuade them to exercise their right to franchise. He added that the media should refrain from reporting fake news in favour or against any candidate or political party so that a level-playing field was available to all to fight the elections.

Certification of advts must for publication

Political parties must apply to the MCMC for the certification of advertisements at least 48 hours before their publication or broadcasting.— Jatin Lal, DC

The Deputy Commissioner deliberated in detail on the role of the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC), which is responsible for keeping a watch on fake, paid and misleading news, surrogate and political advertisements, besides keeping an account of expenditure incurred by the candidates or political parties on advertisements.

Jatin said that mediapersons should ensure that political parties or candidates, who approached them for printing, telecasting or broadcasting advertisements, had got these certified by the MCMC. He added that the political parties must apply to the MCMC for the certification of advertisements at least 48 hours before their publication or broadcasting.

He said that mediapersons should doubly verify the facts before carrying news items as misleading news could lead to social disharmony. He added pre-certification of political advertisements was also required for e-papers, cinema halls, LED display kiosks and cable TV networks.

