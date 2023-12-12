Medical graduates yet to get internship offers from colleges

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan,December 11

Foreign medical graduates (FMGs) are awaiting internship in the eight medical colleges of the state after passing out in July. An FMG, Ajay Thakur, who recently met Health and Family Welfare Minister DR Shandil here last week, said, “I received my scorecard and passing certificate last month and am awaiting internship allocation in the medical colleges of the state.”

Programme to begin in January As per the existing policy, 7.5 per cent seats are reserved for foreign medical graduates and as per the guidelines, they will be asked to apply when the internship begins in January. Dr Vinod Kashyap, Registrar, State Medical Council

He said states like Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand had already released their counselling schedules for the internship of FMGs and the process is expected to be concluded by the month end.

The FMGs in the state are, however, yet to receive any response from the State Medical Council, they rued.

They added that seat matrix had also been released by states like Gujarat and Jharkhand for the FMGs who had also begun internships in the allotted hospitals in November while they were yet to get this opportunity.

They further added that some states such as Delhi were implementing policies that exclude students from other states from availing internships there. This has left the students hailing from the state with limited options but to seek internships from the medical colleges in the state

These graduates further stated that since they had cleared the screening tests, they had already proved their merit and they should be permitted to avail internship opportunities at the earliest.

The state has eight medical colleges at Shimla, Tanda, Hamirpur, Nahan, Mandi, Chamba, Bilaspur and Solan.

