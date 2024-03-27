Medical student alleges ragging, senior booked

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 26

The Dharampur police have registered a case of ragging against a doctor of MMU Medical College and Hospital, Sultanpur, after a post graduate female student of the Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) Department complained of being mentally and physically tortured.

Solan SP Gaurav Singh said a case under Sections 3, 4(5), 5 of the HP Educational Institutions (Prohibition of Ragging) Act, 2009, had been registered at Dharampur police station on a complaint filed by a female doctor on March 23.

The complainant is a resident of Punjab and is pursuing post graduation. The complainant alleged that her senior Dr Shaifali Madan had been mentally and physically torturing her. Despite informing to the college authorities, they failed to initiate action, she added.

She alleged that on March 23, Shaifali ragged her and tortured her verbally and physically. Her head was banged against the wall and she fell down, she alleged. Despite informing the department staff, no action was initiated against the doctor, forcing her to lodge an FIR, the complainant alleged.

