Medical student alleges ragging, senior booked

Solan, March 26
The Dharampur police have registered a case of ragging against a doctor of MMU Medical College and Hospital, Sultanpur, after a post graduate female student of the Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) Department complained of being mentally and physically tortured.
Solan SP Gaurav Singh said a case under Sections 3, 4(5), 5 of the HP Educational Institutions (Prohibition of Ragging) Act, 2009, had been registered at Dharampur police station on a complaint filed by a female doctor on March 23.
The complainant is a resident of Punjab and is pursuing post graduation. The complainant alleged that her senior Dr Shaifali Madan had been mentally and physically torturing her. Despite informing to the college authorities, they failed to initiate action, she added.
She alleged that on March 23, Shaifali ragged her and tortured her verbally and physically. Her head was banged against the wall and she fell down, she alleged. Despite informing the department staff, no action was initiated against the doctor, forcing her to lodge an FIR, the complainant alleged.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Arvind Kejriwal's wife to issue press statement at noon today; big revelations likely
Earlier on Tuesday evening, Sunita met the Delhi Chief Minis...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...