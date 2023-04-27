Medical team to visit measles-hit areas today

Shimla, April 26
A state-level medical team will visit the measles-affected areas in Chamba tomorrow. A measles outbreak has been reported in several villages of Pukhri and Choori health blocks of Chamba district.
Twenty-eight cases of fever and rashes were found in 21 villages of these two health blocks, having a population of around 1,500. Only four confirmed cases of the disease have been reported so far.
Following the outbreak, vaccination camps are being organised in these areas.
“The situation is reviewed daily,” said a Health Department spokesperson. “At present, no child is admitted to any health institution for the management of measles. All are in home isolation,” he added.
