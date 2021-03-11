Medical trust completes 10 years; nursing college, new depts on cards

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 14

Vivekananda Medical and Research Trust (VMRT) on its 10th anniversary announced that it would add various super specialty departments and a nursing college this year.

Former Chief Minister (CM) Shanta Kumar, who is chairman of the VMRT, said the hospital would start a nursing college, enhance the bed capacity to 150 and add two new operation theaters with fourteen ICU beds.

He added that a department of urology would be started in the hospital. The institute already boosts of departments of neuro surgery and cardiology.

The former CM said the hospital had provided economical and international quality treatment to the patients in the state and adjoining regions.

He said in the past ten years, the institution had achieved an impeccable position in the healthcare sector. “People have extended immense faith in our institute which has made us to achieve great heights in a short span of time. Last year, an independent cardiac treatment unit was set up where several angioplasties were conducted. Earlier, people had to visit Chandigarh and Delhi for heart ailments,” Kumar added.

In the past three years, the Vivekanada Medical Institute has opened various super specialty departments. “A 99-year-old woman had undergone a successful hip surgery here,” the former CM added.