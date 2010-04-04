Membership drive in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 27

AAP has intensified its membership drive in the district in the wake of its proposed rally at Mandi on April 6. AAP volunteers have set up counters for the drive at Seri Manch.

Men, women and the youth are taking the membership. This party is eying to dent the BJP and Congress in the Assembly elections.

Hardev Singh, a spokesperson for the party, said a massive rally would be held in Mandi on April 6, in which national convener of AAP and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann would take part.

“The purpose of the membership drive is to be in touch with those dissatisfied with the working of the BJP and Congress. AAP is getting a good response from the people in Mandi, despite having it a home district of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur,” he added.

He said, “We are hopeful that the rally of AAP will be organised successfully, in which the presence of a huge crowd is expected.”