Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 14

The IIAS, Shimla, organized the 25th Radhakrishanan Memorial Lecture (RKML) as per annual series at the Library Hall here today. More than 300 dignitaries from the state administration, Central government and from different walks of life took part in this prestigious event. The programme started with a welcome address by Prof Nageshwar Rao, Director IIAS and VC, IGNOU. Justice PS Narasimha, Judge, Supreme Court of India, delivered the 25th RKM Lecture on “Constitutional Fraternity (Bandhutwam in the working of our Constitution)”. He spoke about the working of the Constitution, how does it work, etc.

The vision of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, led to the foundation of the IIAS in 1965. In order to pay tribute to the great philosopher and founder of the Institute, the IIAS started an annual lecture in 1991.