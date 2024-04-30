Mercury dips after rain, snow in Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur districts

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 29

Widespread rain and light snowfall in higher reaches of Kinnaur have been recorded since today morning. Over the last 24 hours, Koksar and Hansa in Lahaul and Spiti district have recorded light snowfall. Besides, hail has been recorded at Shimla, Solan, Sundernagar, Kumarsen and Siraj. The precipitation has resulted in a sharp dip in maximum and minimum temperatures across the state, ranging from minus six degrees Celsius to minus 13 degree Celsius. The highest dip in the maximum temperatures over the last 24 hours have been recorded at Sundernagar (-11.3 degree Celsius), Bhuntar (-10.6 degree Celsius), Bilaspur (-13.6 degree Celsius), Hamirpur (- 11.1 degree Celsius) and Seobagh (-12.5 degree Celsius).

In Nako, one of the higher altitude panchayat in the district of Kinnaur, Asha Kumari, the panchayat pradhan, said the higher reaches in Kinnaur have been receiving random snowfall and rainfall over the last few days. “The snowfall and rain isn’t harmful to our crops, especially apple, at the moment, but the weather has become very cold,” she said.

For the apple growers in a slightly lower altitude, where the bloom is at its peak in Shimla, hailstone and plunging temperatures are a cause for concern

For the apple growers in a slightly lower altitude, where the bloom is at its peak in district Shimla, hailstone and plunging temperatures are a cause of deep concern. “If such weather persists, it will affect the fruit setting. Already, in any areas, the bloom hasn’t been good,” said a grower from Narkanda.

As per the weather department, there’s no relief from rainfall over the next two days, although both intensity and distribution will reduce. From May 2, the weather will clear up for the next couple of days.

Due to the precipitation since Sunday evening, as many as 49 roads have been instructed, including three national highways. The maximum roads have been obstructed in the district of Lahaul and Spiti. Also, seven Distribution Transformers have also been disrupted.

