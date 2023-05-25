Mercury drops as rain lashes state

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 24

Light to moderate rainfall has been recorded at many places across the state since Tuesday morning, leading to a drop in the mercury. The maximum precipitation was recorded at Renuka (48 mm), Sangraha (35 mm), Pachhad (34 mm), Jatton Barrage (32 mm), Mandi (22 mm) and Kandghat (19 mm).

This has resulted in drop in average minimum and maximum temperatures during the past 24 hours. While the drop in maximum temperatures at places has been up to 10°C, the average dip is 4.9°C. Una was hottest at 38°C.

Meanwhile, the Weather Department has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places for the next few days.

According to Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla, the higher reaches of Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti are also likely to receive some snowfall over the next couple of days and rainfall across the state. “Also, there is a possibility of a hailstorm and gusty winds in some areas over the next few days,” Paul said.