Mercury plummets: Mild snowfall in higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 30

Mild snowfall was reported in high-altitude areas of Lahaul and Spiti district today, plummeting the temperature considerably in the region.

The Chandratal lake area, a famous tourist spot in that district, has received fresh snowfall.

The district police have decided to remove its check post from the lake area now. They have advised tourists to avoid moving toward the lake or plan staying there.

Mild snowfall was also witnessed on the Manali-Leh highway near Baralacha La and on the Darcha-Shinku La-Padum road near Shinku La in the district. The Spiti region of the district also witnessed mild snowfall after which a cold wave has gripped the region.

