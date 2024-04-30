Merger with MC fails to change lives of rural residents

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, April 29

The Ward 15 of the Palampur Municipal Corporation is home to prestigious institution — the Council of Scientific Research, Institute of Himalayan Bio-Research Technology (CSIR-IHBT). Besides, it has six villages. However, Bharmat ward faces same issues as other areas of the town.

The ward stretches from the HP Housing Board Colony to Chandpur village. Many new localities have come up in the ward in the past 10 years. As per the 2011 Census, Bharmat has a population of around 4,200. Two panchayats, which used to be part of the ward ceased to exist with the formation of the Municipal Corporation. It seems that the inclusion of the rural areas in the Municipal Corporation has not brought much change to the lives of residents.

Except the installation of solar streetlights and paver tiles, the ward has not seen much development. Dirty drains are clogged with garbage and are rarely taken care of by the MC, allege the residents. The lack of a sewerage system is adding to the problems of people, as dirty water flow into public drains and emits foul smell in many areas.

The ward also has large chunks of agriculture land. Many villagers have to make extra efforts to save their crops from stray animals. Herd of stray animals can be seen roaming on the Pathankot-Mandi national highway, posing a threat to people. The MC is yet to put in place a plan to tackle the stray cattle menace.

Unregulated parking of vehicles on roadside has virtually rendered many areas prone to accidents.

Although the Municipal Corporation has put in place a door-to-door garbage collection system in place, some people still throw garbage near Banuri Chowk, into drains, water channels and adjoining tea gardens. The MC has no check on those who litter instead of handing garbage to the designated staff for proper disposal.

Councillor Poonam Bali says she has got installed streetlights in most areas of the ward. Besides, paver tiles have been laid. She said she was making all efforts to cover the area under a sewerage project sanctioned for the town.

