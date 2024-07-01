Met forecast: Heavy rain till July 6

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 30

The state is likely to witness heavy rainfall till July 6 as the state’s Meteorological Department has issued orange and yellow weather warnings for the next six days, resulting in heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places.

People have been advised to check for traffic congestion before leaving for their destination, avoid going to areas that face waterlogging issues often and to avoid staying in vulnerable structure

The department has issued orange alert for Hamirpur, Solan and Sirmour districts for July 1, resulting in very heavy rainfall in isolated areas. Similarly, a yellow warning has been issued for rest of the districts with the exception of Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts for July 1.

An orange weather warning has been issued for Hamirpur, Una, Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi, Solan and Sirmour districts and yellow alert for Shimla, Kullu and Chamba districts for July 2. Similarly, yellow warning has been issued for all districts except Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti for July 3 and for all districts except Lahaul and Spiti for July 4.

As per the Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall could lead to flooding of roads, waterlogging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas, disruption of traffic in major cities due to water-logging in roads leading to increased travel time, minor damage to kuchha roads, possibilities of damage to vulnerable structure, landslides, mudslides and damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain occurred across the state during the past 24 hours and no large change in maximum and minimum temperature were recorded. Paonta Sahib in Sirmour district recorded 4mm rain while Dharamsala, Solan and Kasauli recorded 2mm rain each and Shimla and Mandi received 1mm rain.

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 25.7°C while in Dharamsala, maximum temperature was 28.5°C. Similarly, maximum temperature in Manali was 27.1°C, Solan 30°C, Sundernagar 31.3°C, Bhuntar 33.5, Kalpa 26.9°C, Nahan 30.4°C, Palampur 29°C, Kangra 33.2°C, Mandi 31.2°C, Bilaspur 34.2°C, Hamirpur 33.8°C, Chamba 34.8°C, Reckongpeo 31.1°C, Kufri 20.3°C and Narkanda 22.5°C.

With 37°C maximum temperature, Una was the hottest place in the state while Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest at 11.2°C.

