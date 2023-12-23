MeT forecasts rain, snow for parts of Himachal Pradesh today; White Christmas to elude Shimla

PTI

Shimla, December 23

The local Met Office has forecast rain and snow at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday as a feeble Western Disturbance has affected the state from Friday night.

However, White Christmas may elude Shimla.

"A Western Disturbance has affected the state from Friday night and snow and rain can be expected at isolated places and weather will remain dry from December 24," Director of Shimla Meteorological Office Surinder Paul told PTI.

The possibility of White Christmas in Shimla city is bleak. However, higher reaches of Shimla and adjoining Kinnaur district could experience snow, he added.

Under the influence of Western Disturbance, light to moderate rain is likely in isolated parts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Shimla and Sirmaur with possibility of snow in higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts on Saturday, the Met department said.

An appreciable rise has been witnessed in the minimum night temperatures, and Samdho in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest, recording a low of minus 0.1 degree Celsius. The maximum temperatures were also above normal and Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur was the hottest during the day with a high of 22.8 degrees Celsius.

