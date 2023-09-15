MeT forecasts spurt in rain over next 3-4 days

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 14

The state is likely to witness a spurt in rain over the next 3-4 days. As per the Meteorological Department, the intensity and distribution of rainfall is likely to increase across the state over the next few days.

Monsoon to continue till month-end The average withdrawal date of the monsoon from the state is September 24. On the basis of the data that we have at the moment, it seems the monsoon activity will continue till the end of September. — Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla

“We are expecting light to moderate rainfall at various places over the next 3-4 days,” said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla, here today.

Besides, the monsoon is likely to stay active longer than normal in the state this time. “The average withdrawal date of the monsoon from the state is September 24. On the basis of the data that we have at the moment, it seems the monsoon activity will continue till the end of September,” said Paul.

Till date, the state has received 21 per cent more than normal rainfall this monsoon. As against the normal rainfall of 686.5 mm, the state has received 834 mm rain.

Solan and Shimla districts have seen the highest departure from normal rainfall. with Solan recording 77 per cent higher than normal rain and Shimla logging 71 per cent more than normal rain. Lahaul-Spiti and Una districts have received deficit rainfall so far. While Lahaul-Spiti received 38 per cent less than normal rainfall, Una recorded a deficit of 2 per cent.

#Monsoon #Shimla