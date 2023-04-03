MeT issues ‘yellow’ alert for thunderstorm, lightning in Himachal for April 4

Shimla, April 3
A ‘yellow’ alert for thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places has been issued for April 4 and a wet spell is predicted in the state till April 6, the Met office here said on Monday.
Light rains continued to lash several parts of the state as Manali received 14 mm of rain followed by Dalhousie 12 mm, Shimla and Bhuntar 9 mm each, Narkanda 8.5 mm, Bharari 7 mm, Berthin and Amb 6 mm each and Sundernagar, Kufri and Pandoh 5 mm each.
Following inclement weather conditions over the past few days, 13 roads have been closed to traffic in the state.
Himachal Pradesh received 41 per cent deficient rains in March as the state recorded 66.8 mm of rain against the normal 113.4 mm, the MeT office here said on Monday.
According to the MeT data, Sirmaur, Bilaspur and Solan received excess rainfall, while Kangra, Hamirpur, Mandi, Una and Shimla received normal rainfall. Meanwhile, Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul Spiti and Kinnaur received deficient rainfall, the data stated.
