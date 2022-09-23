MeT issues yellow warning for three days in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 22

Higher reaches of Pangi (Chamba), Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti received mild spell of snowfall while widespread rain occurred at several parts of the state. The local MeT office has issued yellow warning of thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places for the next three days from September 23 to 25.

Solan received 50 mm of rain today followed by Shimla 45 mm, Renukaji 43 mm, Nahan 42 mm, Dharamsala and Kothi 32 mm each, Dharampur 31 mm, Manali and Kangra 30 mm each, Chamba and Sarahan 23 mm each, Beer 22 mm, and Narkanda and Dhaulakuan 19 mm each.

So far, 371 persons have died in rain-related incidents while 683 have sustained injuries during the current monsoon season. The state has suffered a loss to the tune of Rs 2,025 crores. As many as 28 roads are still closed for vehicular traffic.

Keylong with 5.9 degree C was coldest during the night while Una with 33 degree was hottest during the day.

#Dharamsala #Kangra #Kinnaur #Lahaul and Spiti #Manali #Shimla