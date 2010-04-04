MeT office warns of heat wave over next two days in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 27

With the mercury rising gradually across the state, the local MeT office has predicted dry weather in the region over the next five days, from March 27 to 31. It has also warned of heat wave in mid and lower hills from March 27 to March 29.

The region is reeling under a dry spell and the state recorded 5.4 mm rainfall from March 1 to March 26, against normal rainfall of 101.9 mm, a deficit of 95 per cent. Seven out of 12 districts received over 95 per cent deficit rain.

The deficit was 99 per cent in Una, 98 per cent in Una and Solan, 96 per cent in Chamba and Kinnaur and 95 per cent in Lahaul and Spiti and Solan. The mercury breeched the 35 degree mark and Una recorded a high (day temperature) of 35.4°C, followed by Sundernagar 33.5°C, Nahan 31.7°C, Solan 31.4 °C and Bhuntar 31.3°C. Kalpa in tribal Kinnaur district recorded a high of 23°C, 12 degree above normal. —