MeT predicts dry weather ahead in Himachal

Shimla, March 13
Temperature in Himachal is expected to rise gradually in the coming days. The Meteorological Department, Shimla forecasted that the hill state will experience pleasant dry weather from March 14 to March 17.
The department in its release said that temperatures were being recorded six to seven degree above normal in various cities of the state.
On Sunday the day temperature rose to 33.4 degrees at Una, seven degrees above normal while Kalpa and Keylong in tribal Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts registered a high of 20.5 degrees and 9.2 degrees, 10.0 degrees and 5.0 degrees above the normal. —
