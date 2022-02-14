MeT predicts rain, snow for four days in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 13

The local MeT office has predicted rain and snow at isolated places for the next four days as a fresh western disturbance is seen as a trough in the middle and upper tropospheric westerlies.

A fresh feeble western disturbance is likely to hit the Northwest India from the night of February 17.

As many as 111 roads including 90 in Lahaul and Spiti, seven in Kullu, five in Shimla, four each in Mandi and Chamba and one in Solan district are still closed, and 26 water supply schemes are disrupted.

There was no significant change in the minimum and maximum temperatures. Keylong with minus 11.4°C was the coldest at night, while Una was the hottest during the day recording a high of 24.3°C.

#himachal snow #IMD