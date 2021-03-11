MeT warns of heavy rain for 2 days

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 13

The state is likely to get more rain from tonight or early morning tomorrow. The MeT has predicted moderate to heavy rain for the next two days.

It said heavy rainfall was likely in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts on August 14 and 15.

In a letter to the Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, the MeT office pointed out the possibility of landslides and shooting stones on vulnerable stretches across national and state highways in view of loose strata due to continuous rainfall.

It also said there could be a sudden increase in the water level in the Sutlej, the Beas and the Ravi and their tributaries and increased runoff in streams, nullahs and other channels leading to flash floods.

The MeT asked the Disaster Management Department to take adequate steps in view of flash floods in parts of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts and cloudbursts in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur.