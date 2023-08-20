Met warns of heavy rain in Himachal for 3 days from Tuesday

Shimla, August 20
The Met office here has issued an ‘orange alert’ for heavy to very heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh from August 22-24 and ‘yellow alert’ for heavy rain on August 21, even as the monsoon remained subdued in the state.
Isolated parts of the state witnessed light rain on Sunday, it said.
The Met also warned of moderate risk of flash floods in catchment areas of Chamba and Mandi districts and predicted a wet spell till August 26.
Heavy rain can result in landslides, flash floods and increased water levels in rivers and drains, besides causing damage to standing crops, fruit plants and young seedlings, the weather office said.
