MeT warns of heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh till Saturday

Shimla, July 28
The Meteorological Office here has warned of heavy rain in the state till Saturday, cautioning landslides, flash floods, mudslides, and increased flow of water in the rivers and drains.
The National Highway-5 connecting Shimla and Kinnaur district was again closed due to landslides in the Broni drain and Khaneri on Friday.
As many as 466 roads are still closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh, while 552 transformers and 204 water supply schemes are affected.
Light to heavy rain lashed parts of Himachal with Bhoranj receiving 127 mm of rain, Kataula 118 mm, Dharamshala 76 mm, Rampur 49 mm, Mandi 63 mm, Naina Devi and Sundernagar 42 mm each, and Kangra getting 36 mm.
So far, 183 persons have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents since June 24 when the monsoon hit the state.
Thirty-three people are missing as per the state emergency response centre.
The inordinate rain this season has cost the state Rs 5,492 crore, according to the administration.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court grants bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira in Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case
The activists had moved the top court against a Bombay High ...
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid opposition protest over Manipur issue
Soon after the House met at 11 am, the opposition members we...
Refrain from indulging in theatrics, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar tells TMC leader Derek O’Brien
Upper House adjourned for the day
3 shooters of Gopi Dallewalia gang arrested in Moga's Santokh Singh murder case
Preliminary investigation reveals gangster Gopi Dallewalia a...
Professor held on charge of sexually assaulting woman on Delhi-Mumbai flight
The 24-year-old victim and the accused were seated next to e...