 MeT warns of heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh till Saturday : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • MeT warns of heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh till Saturday

MeT warns of heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh till Saturday

National Highway-5 connecting Shimla and Kinnaur district again closed due to landslides in Broni drain and Khaneri

MeT warns of heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh till Saturday

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Shimla, July 28

The Meteorological Office here has warned of heavy rain in the state till Saturday, cautioning landslides, flash floods, mudslides, and increased flow of water in the rivers and drains.

The National Highway-5 connecting Shimla and Kinnaur district was again closed due to landslides in the Broni drain and Khaneri on Friday.

As many as 466 roads are still closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh, while 552 transformers and 204 water supply schemes are affected.

Light to heavy rain lashed parts of Himachal with Bhoranj receiving 127 mm of rain, Kataula 118 mm, Dharamshala 76 mm, Rampur 49 mm, Mandi 63 mm, Naina Devi and Sundernagar 42 mm each, and Kangra getting 36 mm.

So far, 183 persons have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents since June 24 when the monsoon hit the state.

Thirty-three people are missing as per the state emergency response centre.

The inordinate rain this season has cost the state Rs 5,492 crore, according to the administration.

#Kinnaur #Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

No metro project for Chandigarh, Lok Sabha told

2
Trending

Glen Maxwell, wife Vini host Tamil baby shower ceremony; fans hail him for respecting Indian traditions

3
Haryana

Allegations against Judge Parmar serious: Punjab and Haryana HC

4
Diaspora

UK lawyers’ watchdog opens investigation into false asylum claims

5
Nation

A black crow moment in Parliament

6
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

7
Nation

Supreme Court extends ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure till September 15

8
Himachal

Houses gone, deluge of woes for 130 Sainj families in Kullu district

9
Chandigarh

3 Chandigarh residents lose Rs 93L to cons offering work-from-home jobs; 9 held

10
Business

Currency note with * symbol in number panel valid note, says RBI

Don't Miss

View All
In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Top News

Supreme Court grants bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira in Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case

Supreme Court grants bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira in Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case

The activists had moved the top court against a Bombay High ...

Lok Sabha proceedings disrupted amid opposition protest over Manipur issue

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid opposition protest over Manipur issue

Soon after the House met at 11 am, the opposition members we...

Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after spat between Chairman, TMC leader Derek O’Brien

Refrain from indulging in theatrics, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar tells TMC leader Derek O’Brien

Upper House adjourned for the day

Santokh Singh murder case: AGTF in joint operation with Moga police arrest 3 shooters of Gopi Dallewalia gang

3 shooters of Gopi Dallewalia gang arrested in Moga's Santokh Singh murder case

Preliminary investigation reveals gangster Gopi Dallewalia a...

Professor held on charge of sexually assaulting woman on Delhi-Mumbai flight

Professor held on charge of sexually assaulting woman on Delhi-Mumbai flight

The 24-year-old victim and the accused were seated next to e...


Cities

View All

Spurt in land related cases likely after floodwater ebbs

Spurt in land related cases likely after floodwater ebbs

Morning rain washes away MC’s claims of readiness

Dog menace: Majitha road no exception to problem as MC sleeps

Knotty affair: Cables in historical Mai Bazaar act as dampener for tourists

Regularisation: Over 1K teachers stand to benefit in dist

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Experts raise heritage concerns vis-a-vis city development plans

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Experts raise heritage concerns vis-a-vis city development plans

Mohali: Inter-state racket of arms suppliers busted

3 Chandigarh residents lose Rs 93L to cons offering work-from-home jobs; 9 held

National-level kabaddi player among 2 arrested by Chandigarh Police with 18.6 gm heroin

13 works still pending, Chandigarh Smart City plan faces delays

Delhi Services Bill to be placed in Rajya Sabha next week

Delhi Services Bill to be placed in Rajya Sabha next week

Delhi to house world’s largest museum ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat’

Service charge ban: Delhi High Court imposes Rs 2 lakh cost on restaurant bodies

Delhi-NCR saw highest rabies deaths in 2022

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

Looking forward: Make drainage dept officials accountable for funds spent

Jalandhar: Bhogpur man dies in Canada; police launch investigation

Gates installed on busy stretch, residents write to CM, minister

Woman complains of breathing problems in Ludhiana’s Giaspura; past gas tragedy haunts locals

Woman complains of breathing problems in Ludhiana's Giaspura; past gas tragedy haunts locals

863 establishments owe Rs 6.26-cr PF dues, EPFO mulls penal action

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda’s last rites to be held tomorrow

After deluge, affected residents await relief

Monsoon fury: For Shivpuri residents, rain comes with spate of trouble

No respite from Chhoti Baradari encroachments

No respite from Chhoti Baradari encroachments

Police suspect hand of person known to victim

Students seek probe into lapsed UGC approval

2-day conference on cybernetics concludes