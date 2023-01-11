Shimla: MGNREGA attendance through NMMS app

Shimla, January 10
The Central Government has issued directions to mark attendance for all MGNREGA works (except individual beneficiary scheme/project) through National Mobile Monitoring App (NMMS). This provision has come into force from January 1.
“With a view to ensuring transparency and accountability, the Government of India has made a provision of capturing attendance at worksite through NMMS app,” said a spokesperson of the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department.
In order to facilitate marking of attendance through NMMS App, the state government has authorized the Ward Panch to capture the attendance, he added.
