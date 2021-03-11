MGNREGA labourers deprived of rights: CITU

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 25

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) today alleged that the MGNREGA workers were being deprived of their legitimate wages and were fleeced by an undue assessment rule.

Kashmir Singh Thakur, national secretary, CITU, said it was unfortunate that government officials were partial in the registration of labour class, adding that over 10,000 applications were pending in the state labour office, while many people, who were not even eligible for the scheme, were enrolled for availing the benefits of various government schemes.

Talking about the assessment rule for paying MGNERGA workers, the chairman alleged that some labourers got only Rs 80 to 90 as daily wages due to wrong assessment by officials.