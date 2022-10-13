MGNREGA regd cancellation injustice to labour, says CITU

Our Correspondent

hamirpur, October 12

The Labour Welfare Board is doing injustice to labour class by cancelling registration of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) workers and derecognising them. This was stated by Kashmir Singh Thakur, National Secretary of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), here today.

He said that there are over two lakh MGNREGA workers in the state and shunting them out of the Labour Welfare Board would bring them under economic constrains. He added that they would be deprived of benefits like medical aid, marriage allowances for daughters, education scholarships and other welfare schemes.

The BJP-led Centre and state governments were trying to scrap labour laws and leave these workers at the mercy of corporate houses, they stated. The workers held protests in 500 villages of the district today.

