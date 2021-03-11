MGNREGA wages delayed: AAP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 29

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) workers have not been paid wages since December. Also, there was a shortage of material for development works under the scheme.

“The CM must take up the matter with the Central Government and make funds available,” said AAP spokesperson SS Zogta. “Lakhs of people depend on MGNREGA for their livelihood, yet the government has failed to ensure the payment of wages to them on time,” said Zogta. He added that there were around 13 to 14 lakh unemployed youth in the state, and the government had no plans to provide employment to them.