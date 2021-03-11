MGNREGA wages delayed: AAP

Shimla, April 29
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) workers have not been paid wages since December. Also, there was a shortage of material for development works under the scheme.
“The CM must take up the matter with the Central Government and make funds available,” said AAP spokesperson SS Zogta. “Lakhs of people depend on MGNREGA for their livelihood, yet the government has failed to ensure the payment of wages to them on time,” said Zogta. He added that there were around 13 to 14 lakh unemployed youth in the state, and the government had no plans to provide employment to them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip
On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...
Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted
Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...
Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande
Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...
Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested
Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...
'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital
The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull