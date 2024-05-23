Micro-observers detailed on fair counting process

Chamba, May 22
Election micro-observers underwent a training session on counting process here today. The training programme, presided over by Chamba Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer Mukesh Repaswal, was aimed at preparing the observers for their crucial role in ensuring a smooth and transparent counting process.
Speaking on the occasion, Repaswal emphasised the significant role that micro-observers would play in the counting process. He urged the observers to thoroughly study and understand all guidelines set by the Election Commission of India. Additionally, he instructed them to carry out their duties with utmost vigilance and impartiality. Repaswal said that the appointment of micro-observers would take place on June 3, with the allocation of counting tables to be determined on the morning of June 4, the day of the counting.
Chamba ADM Rahul Chauhan provided detailed information on the critical procedures to be followed during the counting process. Using the EVMs and VVPATs, he demonstrated these procedures to the attending micro observers to ensure they are well-prepared for the actual counting day.
District Nodal Officer (SVEEP) Arvind Singh Chauhan and micro-observers, who will be appointed for the counting process, were also present on the occasion.
